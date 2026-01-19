MG HS offers style, substance and terrific value

The growth of MG since its revival under Chinese ownership is nothing short of remarkable, to the point that its been the fastest or one of the fastest growing brands in the UK in recent years. Owned by the giant SAIC, the brand now offers a range of good-quality cars with hugely tempting price tags.

From the latest, simply brilliant MG3 hybrid, up to the range-topping HS, there’s something on offer for most requirements. They are a growing and noticeable presence on the road with tempting deals available.

Standout value

With a starting price under £25,000 and backed by MG’s impressive seven-year, 80,000-mile warranty, the revamped HS is a standout vehicle with an almost budget price in the competitive SUV market. It is available in petrol, like this model, or PHEV versions. There are two specifications—SE or Trophy—both offering an excellent array of standard kit.

The SE comes with adaptive cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry and start, 19-inch alloy wheels, parking sensors, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

For those of us who love the bells and whistles, the tested Trophy trim adds a premium eight-speaker sound system, wireless charging, selectable drive modes, dual-zone climate control, a hands-free power tailgate, and rear privacy glass.

Design and road presence

The latest model is bigger and much better looking than its predecessor. It features a longer wheelbase, which delivers even better cabin space. It looks the part: more handsome, with sleek glass panels, a prominent new grille, and a slim headlight array that gives it real road presence.

Performance and power

It combines striking design with its latest petrol powertrains, offering a blend of performance and efficiency, depending on your driving manners. This model featured a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine producing 169PS and 275Nm of torque, propelling the car from 0-62mph in 9.4 seconds. It was paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

It’s economical. I managed nearly 42mpg, comfortably beating the official 38-odd mpg. However, the turbo unit can be raucous when pushed hard, and the auto gear change can be a bit jerky, particularly when pulling away.

Ease off with the right foot, and it’s an altogether more refined experience. It’s not one for the boy racers, but a practical family-orientated SUV that’s most at home motorway cruising. The ride is stable and only gets upset on poor road surfaces, otherwise occupants can enjoy a comfortable journey.

Premium interior feel

Inside, the HS is the best yet, offering a premium feel with high-quality fixtures and fittings and leather upholstery—a real bargain for such a big, well-equipped vehicle.

Earlier MGs had a more fragile, coarse finish, but this is on another level, feeling solid with soft-touch finishes, though some hard plastics remain.

It boasts smart, dual 12.3-inch high-definition displays in a single array for infotainment and driver information. One irritation is the constant barrage of warning clicks and chimes. Many can be turned down in volume or switched off entirely through the infotainment system's settings menus, but some critical safety warnings, thankfully, cannot be fully disabled.

Practicality and safety

Boot space has increased to 507 litres, with a maximum of 1,484 litres available with the seats folded. This model featured a powered tailgate; the seats fold with one touch, but removing the parcel shelf proved frustrating and difficult to get back in place.

Standard safety technologies include a full airbag complement and the MG Pilot suite with Active Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, and Blind Spot Detection. The entry-level SE model starts at £24,995 and comes well-equipped with LED headlights, parking sensors, keyless entry, and dual-zone climate control.

Verdict

With a starting price of under £25k, the HS is hard to fault. There are niggles, and the engine can be a bit raucous under hard acceleration, but it is well-equipped and backed by that lengthy warranty. And it really looks good.

Factfile

MG HS Trophy

Price: £27,495

Mechanical: Combined 169PS 1,498cc, 4cyl petrol engine driving front wheels via seven speed DCT auto transmission

Max speed: 118mph

0-62mph: 9.4 seconds

Combined mpg: 38.2 WLTP

CO2 emissions: 173g/km

BiK rating: 37%

Insurance group: 25

Warranty: 7 years/80,000 miles