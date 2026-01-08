Sleek Audi Q4 is a premium, practical SUV

Audi's enduring popularity is a tribute to a strategy developed over recent decades, built on premium quality, a comprehensive vehicle range and clever marketing. Who has never heard of the phrase “Vorsprung durch Technik”, even without understanding its meaning?

Many EVs lose their brand character, particularly with the disappearance of the traditional grille, but Audi remains an aspirational brand for many customers looking to move upmarket. There is, however, a premium to pay for a premium vehicle, with this mid-range S-Line model costing well over £50,000.

Sleek and aerodynamic

This Q4 also stands out not just as a handsome vehicle, but because, unusually in this segment, it is a rear-wheel-drive model powered by a single motor. Although the grille is now a smooth, flat panel, it still retains the signature Audi four-ring look.

Featuring modern LED headlights, the car’s slippery shape is designed for efficiency. To the rear, there is a full-width LED light strip and a built-in spoiler. The look is rounded off with smart alloy wheels and integrated roof rails. Overall, the 0.28 drag coefficient improves its driving range and reduces road noise.

Hi-tech, premium cabin

As one of the smaller SUVs, sitting between the Q3 and Q5, it remains spacious, offering a 2.77-metre wheelbase that delivers decent rear legroom. Inside, the cabin offers a premium ambience with logically placed, intuitive controls and typical high-end, hi-tech equipment.

It is dominated by an 11.6-inch multifunction central screen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The central screen controls major functions like smartphone connectivity, various apps, infotainment and navigation via the familiar Multi Media Interface (MMI) system.

Standard equipment on this version includes the usual electronic aids, camera-based traffic sign recognition, a digital radio, four-way lumbar support for the front seats, an auto-dimming frameless rear-view mirror, exterior folding door mirrors with an auto-dimming function, a front centre armrest and logo projectors in the exterior mirrors. This is not to mention more than £2,000 worth of optional extras fitted to our test car.

Performance and drive quality

Performance is decent. It is not the quickest off the mark, but hitting 60 mph in 6.7 seconds should provide enough pace for most. The powertrain consists of a 77 kWh battery and a single rear-mounted electric motor delivering 204 PS and a hefty 310 Nm of torque, which also provides great mid-range pull.

It handles well, feeling agile on sharp bends, and its responsive steering enhances the overall driving experience. On the motorway, it is a near-silent cruiser, with only tyre noise – depending on the road surface – becoming intrusive. There is little wind noise, and the car offers a refined driving experience. Adjustable regenerative braking helps to maximise efficiency during driving.

Real-world range

The official WLTP range is around 337 miles, a figure that proved impossible to match over a lengthy 400-odd mile drive. Conditions were appalling for the first part – heavy rain and murky weather – with wipers, de-misters and lights draining the battery at, at times, an alarming rate. The indicated range hovered around 210 miles. As conditions improved on the return leg, that figure increased to nearer 260 miles.

What was noticeable was that using the adaptive cruise control on the motorway and setting it to around 65 mph allowed the vehicle to run at its most efficient, with the range dropping at a much slower rate.

While range anxiety is always at the back of one’s mind with an EV, the vast improvement in charging infrastructure means longer journeys can be planned with confidence. Using a DC fast charger with a peak rate of 135 kW allows the battery to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just under half an hour.

Practicality and safety

Like all SUVs, it is a practical vehicle and offers good stowage capacity. Accessed by a powered tailgate, the boot provides 520 litres of space, which can be expanded for larger loads by folding the 40:20:40 split rear seats, opening up to 1,490 litres.

All Audis are safe and this model includes the Audi pre sense front system, which provides autonomous emergency braking and lane departure warning. Other features include adaptive cruise assist with lane guidance and a full suite of airbags.

Verdict

This smart-looking SUV delivers a quality, tech-focused interior, practical space, and a refined, stable driving experience. While its real-world range is weather-dependent and its price is high for the class, it remains an upmarket choice for buyers prioritising brand prestige, cabin finish, and motorway comfort over outright efficiency or value.

Factfile