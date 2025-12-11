Versatile SUV scores as Volvo transitions to electric

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country takes the award-winning formula of the standard EX30 and injects it with a dose of rugged adventure. While its sharp, urban styling – featuring signature 'Thor’s Hammer' headlights – doesn't scream traditional off-roader, this pumped-up variant is engineered to tackle gravel tracks and muddy trails without compromising its city-friendly usability.

This model doesn’t resemble a traditional Volvo 4x4, but key features hint at its potential. The standard grille is replaced with one featuring black detailing for a classier look. It also features pronounced wheel-arch extensions and exclusive 19-inch Cross Country alloy wheels, increased ground clearance and underbody protection.

Bolstered by a record sales year and a growing UK market share (now at 3.28%), Volvo is strengthening its EV lineup. To encourage sales, the brand is currently offering a self-funded £1,500 promotional grant on new EX30 models.

Building on the stylish foundation of the standard EX30, the Cross Country version adds a more adventurous aesthetic. It sits higher off the ground and features key upgrades that hint at its capability:

Minimalist, sustainable cabin

Inside, the EX30 Cross Country continues Volvo’s ‘less is more’ philosophy. The cabin offers minimalist, tech-focused design, using high-quality, sustainable materials like a wool blend upholstery and Nordico, a material derived from pin

Nearly all functions are controlled through the central vertical tablet and Google Assistant voice commands. While this setup significantly reduces clutter, the system isn't the most intuitive. Still, it does provide the driver with nearly every piece of information about the vehicle and various apps. It's just a matter of finding them without being distracted while driving. The upside is the spacious feel, enhanced by a full length panoramic glass roof.

Performance and off-road

There is a choice of three electric powertrains. The Single Motor Extended Range model produces 272 hp, accelerates from 0-62 mph in 5.3 seconds, and offers a WLTP range of 295 miles. This Twin Motor model has a range of 273 miles and the 428 bhp of power rockets the vehicle to 62 mph in a thrilling, supercar-challenging 3.6 seconds.

It is also an engaging drive, with sharp steering and excellent handling, even if the ride is a shade on the firm side.

Practicality and storage

The EX30 Cross Country is designed for an active lifestyle, offering versatile storage solutions that are perfect for both daily use and weekend getaways. It features a practical boot space with 318 litres of capacity that can be expanded by folding the rear seats. There is also additional storage in the front (frunk), ideal for charging cables or smaller bags. Throughout the cabin, there are plenty of cup holders, bottle holders, and spacious door bins. While the coupé-like styling slightly compromises rear-seat headroom, the cabin still comfortably accommodates three children.

Comprehensive Volvo Safety

As expected, safety is paramount. The EX30 includes a full suite of active and passive safety features. A standout innovation is a door-opening alert system that warns you if you are about to open your door into the path of a cyclist or passing vehicle.

Verdict

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country successfully builds upon the qualities of the standard car. It adds genuine off-road presence and capability without sacrificing the performance, technology, and contemporary styling.

