Quirky but capable Inster has much to offer

Sometimes, when describing a product – be it a car, a kitchen gadget, or a piece of furniture – labelling it 'quirky' can be code for cheap and nasty. But quirky can also mean charming; yes, some models are on the cheaper side, but they are also desirable and fun. Hyundai’s eye-catching electric city car, the Inster, fits firmly into the latter category. It is a quirky, but practical EV with a price tag starting at under £24,000.

It would be no disservice to compare its looks to Fiat’s evergreen Panda or the Honda e. However, it is very much a car with its own unique DNA: a boxy shape, wheels at each corner, and a Tardis-like interior that offers surprising space and practicality. Having said that, the boot is modest; a couple of small bags will fill it pretty quickly.

Model range

Models include the 01 42kWh (97PS) from £23,495. It includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluelink connected services, a rear camera, smart cruise control, and automatic headlights. It can also be specified with the larger 49kWh battery.

Priced from £26,745, the 02 driven here, adds 17-inch alloy wheels, front parking sensors, LED headlamps, privacy glass, and roof rails. Inside, it adds a multifunction steering wheel, 64-colour ambient lighting, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a wireless charging pad, and a sliding rear bench.

Rugged, modern styling

The styling is certainly dramatic, looking rugged with plastic-protected muscular wheel arches and a longer wheelbase. The light signatures are also eye-catching and include pixel-pattern LED front turning signals, a black front grille housing the charging point, and smart alloy wheels.

Versatile hi-tech interior

Stepping inside is a surprise. It feels light and spacious, a feeling enhanced by the walkthrough between the front seats, which are fully foldable for added practicality. As with most modern cars, the interior is dominated by a central screen – in this case, a dual setup which controls the major functions. The drive selector is column-mounted to free up space, while the centre console has a wireless charging dock. The layout is logical with easy-to-use buttons and, unlike some complex touchscreens, this central screen is pretty straightforward.

Nippy and efficient

Both car models are front-wheel drive. The standard model delivers 97 PS and can hit 62mph in 11.7 seconds, while the long-range model hits 62 in 10.6 seconds. Not rapid by EV standards, but quick enough for most circumstances, and it does feel quick off the mark. Both cars have a heat pump to increase range, especially in cold weather.

On the road, the car feels livelier than the performance figures suggest, thanks to instant EV torque.

The Inster offers four driving modes - Eco, Normal, Sport, and Snow - selectable via a steering wheel button. Each adjusts throttle and driving dynamics for different conditions. In Snow mode it fine-tunes the system, making it more responsive to wheel slippage.

The car is a comfortable place to be, as discovered on a fairly lengthy motorway trip. It felt at home at higher speeds, with the cabin well insulated from wind and road noise.

This is where features like auto-hold and Smart Cruise Control with an emergency stop capability are combined with intelligent regenerative braking and the i-Pedal single-pedal driving system to enhance the experience.

The wheels-at-each-corner stance and battery layout mean it feels stable on corners, while the suspension feels firm but comfortable.

Charging

Like most modern EVs, the Inster can be charged when out and about in the time it takes to have a cup of coffee.

Flexible space

Initially, stowage space doesn’t look great, but it has a flexible layout which increases space from 238 to 351 litres thanks to its sliding and reclining rear bench. The passenger seat can also be folded flat for greater stowage.

Comprehensive safety

There is a comprehensive suite of safety technology. Standard features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist. The optional Tech Pack adds Vehicle-to-Load functionality with an internal three-pin plug and a Digital Key.

Factfile

INSTER 02 + Tech Pack

Price: £26,755

Mechanical: 115 PS electric motor and 49kWh battery driving front wheels via an automatic transmission

Max Speed: 93 mph

0-62 mph: 10.6 seconds

Range: 230 miles WLTP

Insurance Group: TBC

CO2 emissions: 0g/km

BiK rating: 3%

Warranty: Five years/unlimited miles