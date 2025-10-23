Prius - original hybrid reborn

The Prius was a game-changer when it was introduced in the 1990s. As the first mass-produced full hybrid car, it took the world by storm and sparked a global rush toward electrification. Its combination of a petrol engine and electric motor attracted eco-conscious consumers, including a host of Hollywood celebrities, which greatly increased its visibility.

Originally, its quirky design was dictated by the need to accommodate the battery, but it has since evolved - transforming from an ugly duckling into a strikingly attractive swan. Now in its fifth generation, the Prius’s signature wedge shape remains, but it is sleeker, with a lower roof and an extended wheelbase. The curved bonnet, raked windscreen, classy slim LED lights, concealed rear door handles, and sloping silhouette all contribute to a modern, sporty image that is a match for anything in its class. In fact, with minimal branding, recognising this model as a Prius might have proved a challenge.

Sporting Inspiration

This particular Excel model, starting at £39,995, celebrates Toyota's sporting arm, Gazoo Racing. Inspired by success at the Le Mans 24-hour race, it highlights GR's development of racing hybrid technology since 2012 and was used as a promotional tool at the iconic French event this year.

Classy and functional Interior

The interior has a classy feel, blending traditional controls with advanced features. While the design may not be considered cutting-edge compared to the sleek exterior, it is highly functional. It is dominated by a 12-inch infotainment screen which manages key functions such as navigation and smartphone connectivity, all accessible using the 'Hey Toyota' voice control feature. Standard is the Toyota Smart Connect+ multimedia system, featuring cloud-based navigation that is constantly updated with real-time traffic information. A seven-inch digital driver's display is placed directly in the line of sight to minimise distraction.

Improved practicality

The black-themed leather-style interior is accented with colour-coordinated details on the instrument panel and seats. Smart switches and ambient LED lighting further enhance the cabin. Practicality is also improved, with more usable storage - including a seven-litre glovebox and a rear-opening console. Luggage capacity has increased to 284 litres (up from 251 litres), thanks to the battery's relocation under the rear seat.

Impressive performance & economy

The latest hybrid technology delivers impressive economy via a large 13.6 kWh battery paired with a two-litre petrol engine and a powerful electric motor. The 2.0-litre engine produces 150bhp, combining with a new 161bhp front motor for a total output of 220bhp. This enables rapid performance, with the vehicle capable of reaching 62mph in 6.8 seconds.

Driving dynamics can be customised via pre-set Normal, Eco, and Sport modes. However, it’s not all about pace. The vehicle is capable of up to 53 miles on electric power alone, perfect for shorter commutes and clean air zones.

Once the battery is depleted, the petrol engine kicks in, delivering good economy for a car of its size; I managed nearly 50mpg over a mix of motorway and urban driving. The engine can also charge the battery by recapturing energy through regenerative braking.

This combination delivers pace and economy together with low emissions of just 12g/km, making it an excellent option for business users.

Enhanced ride and handling

Ride and handling have improved thanks to the lower centre of gravity achieved by relocating the battery pack under the rear seat and positioning the fuel tank lower and further forward. This results in a more stable and agile ride.

The latest MacPherson strut front suspension and double wishbone rear suspension with trailing arms also enhance handling, ride comfort, and cabin quietness. The cabin is indeed quiet and comfortable, making it a practical and pleasant place for a family, with wind and road noise kept to a minimum.

Comprehensive safety kit

This car comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, featuring a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, and radar cruise control. Other standard features include a blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, electronic stability control, and a reversing camera.

Factfile