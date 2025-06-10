Watch: Police raid Telford home and find 'firearm and offensive weapons'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police in Telford carried out the raid on a home on Grange Way in Stirchley, following intelligence that drugs were being dealt from the address.

While no drugs were found at the address, officers discovered what they believed to be a firearm and seized a number of weapons from the property, including knives.

A warrant was carried out on on Grange Way in Stirchley on Tuesday morning. Photo: West Mercia Police

In a video shared by West Mercia Police, officers are seen to be handling what appears to be swords and a knuckleduster.

A man, aged 41, was arrested at the address on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possessing or distributing weapons designed for discharge of noxious substances.

He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

Sergeant Alex Webb, from Telford's Central Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This warrant serves as a timely reminder that illegal firearms will be seized if people are found in possession of them.

"Firearms and ammunition should always be stored safely, appropriately, and legally. Today we have successfully removed a number of weapons from this address before they get into the wrong hands."