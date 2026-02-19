UK Drive: Citroen’s C3 brings plain-and-simple motoring with added style

What is it?

For the latest model, Citroen has ditched the C3’s bubble-like hatchback design for a more on-trend crossover look, with a higher riding height and chunkier proportions overall. Is it still a car for all people, though? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

In fact, the model we’re testing here – in entry-level Plus trim – comes in at £19,035, making it one of the cheapest cars on sale in the UK today.

What’s under the bonnet?

There’s a hybrid model and then this version, a tried-and-tested 1.2-litre turbocharged unit with 99bhp and 205Nm of torque. Efficiency is good, too, with Citroen claiming 52mpg and decent CO2 emissions of 128g/km. The hybrid does undercut the primary petrol in this area, however, cutting those emissions back to 114g/km.

What’s it like to drive?

The little 1.2-litre engine does a good job of getting the C3 up to speed in a decent enough time, though a 0-60mph acceleration sprint in just over 10 seconds is quite lacklustre by modern standards. You need to work the engine hard to achieve this as well, and the six-speed manual gearbox is a little vague – though it’s light and easy to control around town.

How does it look?

It certainly gives the impression of a car that could tackle some rough terrain, even if it’s designed to be kept on the road.

What’s it like inside?

Leg and headroom are good throughout the car, helped no end by the C3’s boxy design. The 310-litre boot is well-sized and easy to access, too, though there’s quite a ‘drop’ over the load lip, so taking heavier items out might prove a struggle for some. You can fold the rear seats down and increase that to 1,188 litres if you need to.

What’s the spec like?

Other highlights include a variety of USB-C charging points for keeping said devices topped up, and plenty of safety-boosting assistance systems.

Verdict

The C3 feels like the antidote to over-complicated cars that have arrived in the last few years. It’s comfortable, easy to drive and simple to live with while the option of electric, hybrid and petrol setups means that there should be something for everyone.

While there are higher-specification, more expensive grades available, the C3 feels like the kind of car that is at its best when kept as low-priced as possible.