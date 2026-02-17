UK Drive: Dacia’s Bigster could be all the car you ever need

What is it?

Dacia has gone through a period of transformation lately





It’s why it is expanding its range with this car – the Bigster. It’s an SUV which enters into a very busy part of the car market, so what can it do to stand out? We’ve been seeing just what the Bigster has to offer.

What’s new?

The Bigster sits on the same platform as the Duster





Essentially, the Bigster is there for drivers who have considered a Duster but feel too limited by that car’s space and practicality levels.

What’s under the bonnet?

The Hybrid model is based around a 1.8-litre petrol engine





This full hybrid model comes with a claimed fuel consumption of 58mpg and CO2 emissions of 106g/km, which are decent for a car of this size.

What’s it like to drive?

The Bigster is now Dacia’s largest model





When you do need to gain some speed, that small petrol engine does get quite vocal and when you’re on the motorway, there’s usually a background drone from it too. That said, when you are travelling more quickly, the Bigster remains stable and comfortable. Visibility all-round is good, too, though we noticed that there’s an actuator for the rear-window wiper housed behind the passenger section of the dashboard. When you use the rear wiper, it ‘clicks’ each time, which can be distracting – particularly when it’s raining heavily outside.

How does it look?





In our Journey-specification car, you also get 19-inch alloy wheels, which make the Bigster look quite premium.

What’s it like inside?

The interior feels well put together





Space in the back is great, too, with the Bigster’s tall, boxy design allowing for plenty of headroom. Legroom is good, too, and though there is a transmission hump in the middle, it’s not too chunky. At 612 litres, the Bigster’s boot area is vast and far more than the one you’d get in the Duster. It’s also square, flat and easy to access, so it makes the whole car into a very practical proposition. You can lower the rear seats as well, increasing the load space to 1,977 litres.

What’s the spec like?

The Bigster offers a large amount of boot space





Our test car came in mid-level Journey trim which bumps the price up to £29,740 when equipped with the full hybrid powertrain. It also adds live traffic services – which you could probably just do through your smartphone’s apps anyway – a handy electric boot and a digital instrument cluster. We’d argue that lower-spec Bigsters come out looking the best; they still bring lots of equipment, but get a price tag which undercuts nearly all rivals.

Verdict

The Bigster is yet another solid effort from Dacia. In a market which is being dominated by tech-heavy options, this car delivers just what families want – space and practicality – at a price which doesn’t go too far.

Is the full hybrid model worth the increase in price? If you’re driving mainly around town, then its extra battery assistance could make an impact on fuel bills, but for all other drivers, we’d reckon the standard mild-hybrid will more than fit the bill and cost less, too.