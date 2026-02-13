First Drive: Does XPeng’s tech-filled G6 have the star appeal to stand out in a market flooded by Chinese challengers?

What is it?

Now, 12 months on, the brand has given the model a spruce up with more of a focus on what European drivers want. The brand claims it has made 20,000 changes from the old car to this updated version but is that enough to turn it into a genuine challenger in a very competitive segment? We’ve been testing it to find out.

What’s new?

While exterior changes are more subtle, the interior experience has been transformed, with cabin upgrades, new materials and finishes, and improved comfort features all contributing to a much more premium feel than before.

What’s under the bonnet?

On the subject of charge, XPeng claims that a 10-80% charge will take as little as 12 minutes using a 450kW charger. While this is genuinely market-leading, it is worth noting that there are no public 450kW chargers widely available in the UK, with the most powerful chargers currently operating at a maximum of around 360kW.

Output-wise, the most powerful Performance G6 produces a combined 480bhp and 660Nm of torque, equating to a 0-60mph time of just 4.33 seconds.

What’s it like to drive?

As a result, the car feels much more planted than what came before, and while the steering is still very much on the light side, the handling does feel more responsive than its predecessor. The Performance Model in particular accelerates as well as any big electric SUV, aided by the extra grip it gets as the only all-wheel-drive option in the lineup.

Overall, the ride quality is set up for comfort and handles bumps and imperfections well, even on large 20inch alloy wheels. Elsewhere, the raised driving position gives good visibility out onto the road.

How does it look?

Having said that, the slim headlights are a nice touch and the sleek bodystyle does help to give the car a certain sophistication.

What’s it like inside?

The cabin itself is also a step up from the old car, with high-quality materials used throughout, including Nappa leather seats. Storage is good, too, with plenty of cubbies dotted here, there and everywhere, as well as a well-sized 571-litre boot.

What’s the spec like?

All cars get heated and ventilated front seats, while Long Range and Performance models add massage functions too. Ambient lighting, a heating steering wheel and dual-zone climate control all come as standard, as do Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphone connectivity. The car also gets the brand’s clever XPeng pilot system which will even allow the car to park itself via an app.

Verdict

The new G6 is a massive step forward for a brand which has struggled to cut through compared to Chinese rivals like BYD, Jaecoo and Omoda. The interior is great, the tech is cutting-edge and the drive is comfortable. While it may not be the most exciting car in the world, it does deliver exactly what it sets out to do and will fulfil the needs of most families on a day-to-day basis.

If you are on the lookout for a practical, functional electric car that offers a good level of tech at a reasonable price, then the G6 could be worth considering.