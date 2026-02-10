Collection of Formula One memorabilia set to go under the hammer

More than 370 pieces of Formula One memorabilia is set to go under the hammer this month.

It will include items from signed racing suits worn by former world champions, trophies, steering wheels and bodywork from Formula One racers, according to auction house RM Sotheby.

One of the largest lots of memorabilia will come from the personal collection of former Formula One team boss, Rob Walker, which will include items such as a Lotus 24 Model by Henri Baigent, estimated to sell between £3,000 and £5,000, and a selection of Lotus 49 Chassis documentations and photographs also estimated to fetch between £3,000 and £5,000.

Michael Schumacher’s 2006 Ferrari Scuderia racing suit is expected to fetch between £20,000 and £25,000. (RM Sotheby)

A total of 19 racing suits are part of the auction, with the standout item being the 2006 signed Ferrari Scuderia racing overalls worn by former Formula One world champion, Michael Schumacher, which is predicted to sell between £20,000 and £25,000.

Niki Lauda’s 1983 McLaren MP4/1 race car’s bodywork could sell for between £20,000 and £40,000. (RM Sotheby)

Other items include trophies such as the 1970 German Grand Prix first place unit, with a guided selling price of between £15,000 and £20,000, Ayrton Senna’s 1984 Toleman Formula One steering wheel, anticipated to fetch between £5,000 and £8,000, as well as bodywork from Niki Lauda’s 1983 McLaren MP4/1 Formula One racer, which is expected to sell for between £20,000 and £40,000.

This extensive Formula One memorabilia will go under the hammer at RM Sotheby’s online auction from February 24 and February 25.