For those of us who love motoring TV shows, you’ll be pleased to know that The Grand Tour is back, with a twist.

The Amazon Prime show, once presented by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, went off air two years ago and is now making a comeback with a fresh trio of presenters.

Francis Bourgeois, James Engelsman and Thomas Holland will be the new faces of the popular motoring show when it returns to our screens later this year.

So, who are The Grand Tour’s new presenters? And do they have motoring-related backgrounds? Let’s take a look.

Francis Bourgeois



Bourgeois is best-known for his ‘trainspotting’ videos on TikTok. (Ian West/PA)

Francis Bourgeois will be at the forefront of the show, with the 24-year-old rising to fame in 2021 for his ‘trainspotting’ reaction videos on TikTok, featuring him wearing a head-mounted GoPro to capture the footage.

He studied Mechanical Engineering at university and landed his four-year internship with Rolls-Royce, following his love for all things automotive.

Bourgeois is also known recently on social media for borrowing his girlfriend’s pink 2003 Honda Jazz and fitting it with an engine from a Honda Civic Type R.

His social media currently stands at 3.3m followers on TikTok and a further 2.6m followers on Instagram.

James Engelsman

James Engelsman is best known for co-presenting the popular car YouTube channel, Throttle House.

The Canadian-based channel has racked up more than 3.3m subscribers and produces in-depth car reviews and track tests.

Engelsman has been core to the channel since it started in 2018, and has an Instagram following of around 61,000, making him a familiar face in the online automotive world.

Thomas Holland



Thomas Holland is a Canadian motoring journalist who was the founder of the car YouTube channel, Throttle House, and co-presents alongside James Engelsman.

Holland has also written for Canadian motoring magazines such as ‘DoubleClutch’ and has been a regular presenter on Throttle House since he founded the company in 2015.

He also competes in the Canadian ‘CASC Pirelli GT Sprint’ motor racing series with an old BMW 3 Series racing car.

His current social media following stands at 71,000 Instagram followers.

What can we expect to see from the new series of The Grand Tour?

Amazon has not revealed any details on the trio’s adventures for the new series, but Bourgeois, Engelsman and Holland have been spotted crossing the Angolan desert in track cars, exploring Malaysia’s car culture, and in California, testing a selection of performance cars.

Further details on the return of The Grand Tour will be revealed in due course, with the new series expected to arrive on our screens later this year.