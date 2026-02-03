Scottish Government ‘committed to dualling A96’ despite fiscal challenges

The Scottish Government has confirmed its commitment to dualling the A96, despite fiscal challenges.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop has said the government still remains committed to fully dualling the route between Inverness and Aberdeen, and work has now started in Nairn.

Ms Hyslop set out to Parliament the steps being taken to push the dualling.

She said the work will involve a more “phased approach” starting with the Inverness to Nairn scheme, which includes the Nairn Bypass.

The minister said: “The position of the Scottish Government has not changed: We remain committed to fully dualling the A96 and we are already starting the dualling process from Inverness to Nairn, including a Nairn Bypass.

“With the land acquired last year for dualling the A96 between Inverness and Nairn, including the Nairn Bypass, and the adjacent A9/A96 Inshes to Smithton link road, funding is included in the 2026/27 draft Budget to commence the delivery of advanced works on both schemes.

“In parallel to the advanced works, this investment in 2026/27 will also allow Transport Scotland to continue to take forward the work to determine the most suitable procurement option for delivering these schemes and further develop the Business Cases.”

She said the Scottish Government’s preference would be to deliver the A96 Dualling Inverness to Nairn, including the Nairn Bypass, as one project.

However, due to the continued fiscal challenges, it is planned that it will take forward a phased approach to delivery.

It will start with the Nairn Bypass, followed by the remaining sections of the scheme, from Seafield, east of Inverness, to Balloch, and then on from Balloch to the Nairn Bypass.

The confirmation comes after the route was missing from a Scottish Government Budget document in January.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison said the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen corridor should have been included in the Infrastructure Delivery Pipeline external, but a production error meant it was left out.

Ministers announced a further £200 million for the work in the Budget.

Ms Hyslop continued: “The Capital Spending Review published on January 13 allows for the commencement of the construction of the A9/A96 Inshes to Smithton link road in 2028/29 and the Nairn Bypass in 2029/30, subject to business case approval and confirmation of funding beyond the spending review period.

“We also expect to commence the delivery of advanced works for the Seafield to Balloch section of the scheme during this capital spending review period.

“Despite the current fiscal position and following the A9/A96 Inshes to Smithton and A96 Dualling Inverness to Nairn (including Nairn Bypass) schemes, the Scottish Government will continue to progress improvements to the A96 eastwards, including an Elgin Bypass.

“Next steps in taking forward an Elgin bypass will include further route development and preparatory considerations.

“The Scottish Government has listened to the important views of the people of the north and north east along with stakeholders which were received following publication of the draft outcomes from the A96 Corridor Review and that is why a phased approach to dualling the A96 is its response to the Review.

“It is clear to this government how vital improvements are to the route to improve safety, remove strategic traffic from settlements along the corridor and support economic growth in response to the fiscal challenges this country continues to face.

“This is why we remain committed to dualling the A96 and are pressing forward steps to make this happen.”

Ms Hyslop has previously said the project is on course to be completed by the end of 2035. The original target date for the whole project had been 2025.