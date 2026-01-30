Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial gains new mild-hybrid diesel powertrain

The Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial has just got a lot more efficient with the introduction of a new mild-hybrid diesel powertrain.

The Land Cruiser Commercial is produced by Toyota’s specialist conversion team at its factory in Burnaston, UK.

The four-wheel drive car-derived van is now equipped with a 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel that boasts a 48-volt battery with power transmitted through to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. In terms of numbers, the vehicle now produces 218bhp and 565Nm of torque – up from 202bhp and 500Nm in the old setup. However, Toyota has not revealed the CO2 emissions or MPG figures at this stage.

The car-derived van features a 2,000-litre load capacity and a two-seat layout. (Toyota)

The new powertrain allows for a smoother stop-start function, while the on-board electric motor generator gives the vehicle greater support when driving off-road.

The Commercial benefits from a two-seat layout, rear opaque steel windows, a full-height metal rear bulkhead with a mesh top section, which offers up to 2,000 litres of cargo space.

Toyota claims that the vehicle can wade through water up to 700mm, while it has a payload of up to 730kg and has a maximum towing capacity of 3,500kg.

All models come as standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate and a nine-inch infotainment system that boasts wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Land Cruiser Commercial with the mild-hybrid powertrain is available to order now with prices starting at £54,425.