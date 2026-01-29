Mini Countryman E receives government’s full £3,750 Electric Car Grant

Mini has announced that the Countryman E electric SUV is now eligible for the government’s full £3,750 Electric Car Grant.

The Electric Car Grant is an incentive that will slash up to £3,750 off the price of a new EV priced under £37,000.

Customers who order a Mini Countryman E can now benefit from the discount, with the range now starting at £29,255 for the entry-level ‘Classic’ model.

The interior features a circular OLED screen. (Mini)

To boost the car’s appeal, the car also boasts a new and improved 65.2kWh battery pack with an electric motor, which now provides a claimed range of up to 287 miles on the four-wheel drive ‘SE ALL4’ model, and up to 307 miles on the standard car – which is more than 20 miles further compared to the old model.

The rest of the car remains the same, with its interior featuring a 24cm OLED circular touchscreen display, a 3D knitted dashboard and lots of recycled fabrics and plastics dotted about the cabin. Plus, with a 460-litre boot capacity, and 1,450 litres with the rear seats folded down, the Countryman E is the most practical electric-powered Mini on sale.

The Mini Countryman E range with the updated battery option will be available to order in March, while the car is eligible for the government grant now.