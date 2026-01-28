Richard Hammond’s car collection is heading under the hammer at auction

Richard Hammond is auctioning off four cars from his personal collection at an event next month.

The former Top Gear and The Grand Tour presenter is bringing a broad range of cars to the Race Retro Show on February 21, with models spanning a large period of time.

Things kick off with a 1979 Ford Escort RS2000 MK2, which has recently been restored by Hammond’s The Smallest Cog Workshop. Having featured on the TV show Richard Hammond’s Workshop, the RS2000 has undergone extensive renovations with full suspension and brake refurbishment alongside a respray in Ford’s Midnight Blue. It’s accompanied by a scale Corgi model of the car, signed by Hammond, and is auctioned with an estimate of between £25,000 and £30,000.

The Ford RS2000 gets Hammond’s ‘The Smallest Cog’ logos on the side (Iconic Auctioneers)

A 1933 Riley 14/6 Alpine Sports Tourer brings a more classic feel, with this pre-war drop-top benefiting from a full history and ‘period upgrades’ such as triple bronze-bodied carburettors and 10-inch headlamps. It was purchased by Hammon in 2019 and now carries an estate of between £18,000 and £24,000.

The 1972 MG B GT race car, also included in the sale was the final vehicle that Hammond drove during his time on Top Gear and has since been used as the presenter’s personal competition car. With a motorsport-focused engine with 131bhp, the MG is ready to go racing and carries an estimate of between £15,000 and £20,000.

The Mini has undergone a full race preparation (Iconic Auctioneers)

Finally, there’s a 2006 Mini Cooper S which was built as part of a project series for Hammond’s DriveTribe platform and driven by his daughter Izzy. Purchased for £1,500, the Cooper S was extensively upgraded with over £20,000 of new parts fitted as part of the build. It now utilises a 1.8-litre engine with 304bhp, as well as a full roll cage. Known as ‘Stanley’, the Mini is expected to fetch between £10,000 and £15,000.

The four cars will be sold by Iconic Auctioneers at the Race Retro event on Saturday 21 at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire.