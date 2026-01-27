Nissan helps make Ariya SUV go further with solar panel concept

Nissan is exploring new ways into making EVs more efficient with a solar-powered version of its Ariya SUV.

The Ariya solar-powered concept has been developed by the Japanese firm’s engineers in Dubai and its planning team in Barcelona to demonstrate Nissan’s goal of becoming a carbon neutral company by 2050.

The concept Ariya features 3.8 square metres of high-efficiency photovoltaic panels on its bonnet, tailgate and roof. These glass-based panels can convert sunlight into rapid DC power, which is managed through an advanced control system within the vehicle to reduce the need to stop and charge at the plug.

The solar panels are located on the tailgate, roof and bonnet. (Nissan)

Nissan claims that these solar panels on the car can ‘add up to 14.3 miles of range per day’, in the right weather conditions, while a two-hour, 50-mile journey can produce up to 0.5kWh of clean energy, and can add up to 1.8 miles of free zero-emission range on the car.

Shunsuke Shigemoto, Nissan’s vice president for its ePowertrain and internal-combustion engines, said: “By exploring how vehicles can generate their own renewable energy, we are opening the door to new opportunities for customers – greater freedom, reduced charging dependency, and a cleaner future.”

The car demonstrates Nissan’s next step into EVs. (Nissan)

The standard Ariya is available with a choice of 63kWh and 87kWh battery packs, which Nissan claim can take the car up to 250 miles and 330 miles, respectively.

The Ariya solar-powered is just a concept for now with no plans to offer the panels on the production car at this stage.