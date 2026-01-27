Eleven per cent of drivers keep their car for more than a decade – survey

Eleven per cent of Britain’s drivers keep their car for more than a decade, a new survey has revealed.

The data found that a further 21 per cent of drivers keep their car for six to nine years, while 40 per cent replace them every three to five years.

Forty-one per cent of those questioned said they hold onto their vehicles for longer because they feel that doing so gets the most out of their car, while 39 per cent think new cars are too expensive. Thirty per cent, meanwhile, find running costs, such as insurance and tax, too high, so driving a car for longer helps offset this.

Car insurance company Tempcover surveyed 1,001 drivers on the subject of vehicle ownership and the reasons for keeping hold of their cars.

Claire Wills-McKissick, expert at Tempcover car insurance, said: “Many drivers are choosing to keep their cars for longer than planned, often as a way to manage rising costs. Holding onto a car can make financial sense, helping households manage expenses, but it comes with trade-offs.

“Older vehicles often require more maintenance, can incur higher repair costs, and may carry safety risks – all factors drivers should consider when deciding whether to replace their car.”

The insurance company also asked drivers about their response to Britain’s 2030 petrol and diesel ban, and found that 19 per cent are now considering a hybrid or EV; however, 13 per cent said that they plan to delay upgrading their car until they know the rules better and 28 per cent say it hasn’t changed their plans at all.