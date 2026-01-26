Nissan updates its ‘NissanConnect’ app for new Micra and Leaf EVs

Nissan has announced that its ‘NissanConnect’ app has been updated with several features dedicated for its new Micra and Leaf EV models.

NissanConnect is a services app that allows owners of Nissan vehicles to control different functions of their car remotely from their smartphone.

Owners of the new Nissan Micra and Leaf, will be able to remotely control their vehicles’ cabin temperature, via the NissanConnect app, which can warm up their car’s interior and de-frost the windscreen in the winter, but can also cool down the cabin in the summer.

The app allows owners to check their vehicle’s state of charge, its location and charging history.

Elodie Sawruk, product manager at Nissan UK, said: “Our NissanConnect technology with its associated smartphone app, can warm up a car’s cabin before the driver and any passengers set off – as well as defrost the windows to ensure maximum safety on the road ahead.”

The new Micra will be available with a choice of 40kWh and 52kWh battery packs, which can deliver claimed ranges of 198 miles and 260 miles, respectively. Meanwhile, the Leaf is available with a 52kWh unit that can manage a claimed 271 miles on a single charge and the larger 75kWh car can travel a claimed 386 miles.