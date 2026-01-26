Bertone reveals modern-day remake of its ‘Runabout’ concept from 1969

Bertone has revealed a modern-day take on its ‘Runabout’ sports car concept from 1969.

Bertone is an Italian styling house and coachbuilding company, responsible for designing cars such as the Lamborghini Miura and Citroen BX.

The Runabout is Bertone’s latest supercar and takes its inspiration from the concept car of the late 1960s with a wedge-shape body style, reinterpreted pop-up headlights and red lower ‘Bertone’ body stripe. At the rear, there are four square-shaped apertures with the twin-exit exhaust pipes integrated into two of them.

The car features a wedge-shape design. (Bertone)

There is also a ‘Targa’ convertible model, which comes equipped with a removable carbon fibre roof, while all models feature hand-built carbon fibre body work, an aluminium chassis with an aluminium architecture.

Inside, the Runabout gets a boat-inspired hull-like tub cockpit with a low-driving position. The horizontal dashboard design gives the driver a better view of the road ahead, and there is a single digital tachometer to give a cleaner and minimalist look.

The Runabout is powered by a 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine that produces 468bhp and 490Nm of torque. It can take the car to 60mph in just 3.9 seconds; however, a top speed figure has not been revealed at this stage.

Bertone will produce just 25 examples of the Runabout, with prices starting at £338,500. The car is expected to make its world debut at this year’s Paris Retromobile classic car show, which takes place from January 29 to February 1.