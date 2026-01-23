Toyota reveals GR Yaris ‘Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion’ edition at Monte Carlo rally

Toyota has kickstarted this year’s FIA World Rally Championship at the Rallye Monte Carlo by unveiling a limited-run version of its GR Yaris.

The GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion edition pays tribute to the firm’s Gazoo Racing World Rally Team’s driver, Sébastien Ogier, for winning his ninth world title in the sport last year.

The car gains a vertical handbrake and rally-inspired steering wheel. (Toyota)

The car has been developed by the team at Toyota Gazoo Racing and Ogier himself, with this bespoke model featuring a new ‘SEB’ mode, replacing the old car’s ‘Track’ setting, which sends a 40:60 torque split to the front and rear wheels, while ‘Gravel’ has been replaced with a ‘Morizo’ function, developed by Toyota’s chairman, Akio Toyoda, to ensure maximum traction and cornering performance.

The exterior is complemented by a new Black Gravite colour scheme, matt black wheels, blue brake callipers, exclusive ‘GR’ lower-body vinyl graphics and a radiator grille badge of the French flag.

The car is finished off in Black Gravite paint with blue brake callipers and matt black wheels. (Toyota)

Inside, there is a vertical handbrake, a rally-inspired steering wheel, red, blue and grey stitching found on the seats and wheel itself, while all cars get a bespoke numbered plaque.

Under the bonnet, the car uses the same 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged unit found in the standard car, which produces 276bhp and 390Nm of torque. It can hit 60mph in five seconds and will reach an electronically-limited top speed of 143mph.

Toyota has not revealed prices for this exclusive model at this stage, and it’s unclear how many are destined for the UK market.