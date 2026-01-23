Classic Porsche 911 Turbo reimagined with the ‘Singer Sorcerer’

A classic Porsche 911 Turbo has been modernised with the reveal of the ‘Singer Sorcerer’.

Singer is an American restoration company that specialises in modernising classic Porsche 911s, and the Sorcerer is its latest creation for one lucky customer.

The Sorcerer is equipped with a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged, flat-six engine that develops 690bhp and 750Nm of torque, while power is transmitted through to a six-speed manual gearbox with drive going to the rear wheels. However, a 0-60mph time and top speed figure has not been revealed at this stage.

The interior gains Pebble Grey upholstery with hand-built floating gauges. (Singer)

The bodywork of the Sorcerer is made from carbon fibre to reduce weight and provide a stiffer setup overall. There’s also a deep front spoiler and raised rear wing, while the lower-body is finished off in satin carbon fibre, with black anodised upper trim.

The car is painted in a unique shade of ‘Fantasia Blue’, which has a graduated effect that darkens towards the rear of the car. The exterior is complemented by lightweight 19-inch front wheels and 20-inch rear forged magnesium wheels, while a carbon-ceramic braking system ensures ultimate stopping power.

The car is powered by a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine. (Singer)

Inside, the Sorcerer has been specified to the owner’s taste, with Pebble Grey leather upholstery and Pearl Grey Alcantara seat centres with contrasting Champagne piping. There are hand-built floating gauges with champagne bezels as well as a discreet navigation system that features Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Singer has not revealed how much the Sorcerer cost to build, or how much the customer has paid for this very special model.