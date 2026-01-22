New Mercedes S-Class to be revealed on January 29

Mercedes has announced that the new S-Class luxury limousine will be revealed on January 29.

The S-Class is the pioneer when it comes to vehicle technology. It was the first production car to feature equipment such as airbags, anti-lock brakes and adaptive cruise control, for example.

Mercedes claims that the new car will feature ‘around 2,700 new or updated components’, although it has not revealed further details at this stage.

The exterior of the car will feature a smoother and sleeker body style, to help improve aerodynamics, while the interior will include Mercedes’ latest ‘MB.OS’ user interface system.

The S-Class is a trailblazer in-car technology. (Mercedes)

The car will also get an upgraded version of the German firm’s ‘Airmatic’ air suspension, with new electronic dampers to reduce cabin vibration and improve the ride quality.

In terms of powertrains, Mercedes has not revealed any technical details at this stage, though it’s anticipated to receive a range of V8 petrol engines, diesel power and a plug-in hybrid setup.

Ola Källenius, chairman of the board of management at Mercedes, said: “Only very few cars have shaped the automotive industry like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It remains the benchmark for safety, comfort and engineering excellence.”

Further details on the car’s exterior design, interior and powertrains will be revealed when the car makes its world debut next week.