Bugatti celebrates iconic Veyron and its creator with F.K.P Hommage

The Bugatti Veyron and its chief engineer, Ferdinand Karl Piëch are being celebrated by a new model some 20 years after the original car’s release.

Back in 1999, the Bugatti Veyron was showcased to worldwide acclaim. It brought a series of staggering statistics, with a W16 engine bringing 1,000 horsepower and the promise of record-breaking high speeds.

Chairman of Volkswagen Group Ferdinand Karl Piëch was the driving force behind the project, having previously worked on a number of high-performance projects, including the W8 and W12 engines used in high-powered Volkswagen and Bentley models. Piëch is also seen as one of the key drivers behind the revival of Lamborghini and Bentley.

The interior features a 41mm clock made by Audemars Piquet. (Bugatti)

Now, Bugatti is paying tribute to both the Veyron and Piëch with a new model which combines the looks of the original with the modern performance of the latest cars – the F.K.P Hommage.

Built upon the same platform as Bugatti’s Chiron hypercar, the F.K.P Hommage uses a quad-turbocharged with more than 1,600 horsepower. In the Chiron Super Sport, this engine helped the car to achieve a top speed of over 300mph.

The exterior, meanwhile, takes direct inspiration from the original Veyron, with that car’s characteristic leant-back posture and circular rear lights. There have been some tweaks, however, with slimmer front lights and larger air intakes differentiating this car from the original. There’s a two-tone paint finish, too, with black-tinted exposed carbon fibre used in a variety of areas.

The car’s exterior takes inspiration from the original Veyron of 2005. (Bugatti)

Inside, here’s a 41mm clock made by Audemars Piguet and, Bugatti says, this was installed ‘at the request of the future owner’ of the car. There’s no word on who will be taking delivery of this special one-off, however.