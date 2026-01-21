Omoda 5 range receives new hybrid powertrain option

Omoda has announced that the 5 SUV will be available with the firm’s latest hybrid powertrain option.

Omoda is a car manufacturer that is owned by the Chinese giant, Chery. The firm falls under its parent company’s ‘export strategy’ programme, which introduces bespoke models to European markets.

There are two trim levels available. (Omoda)

The 5 can now be specified with Omoda’s ‘Super Hybrid System – Hybrid’ powertrain, which combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine to an electric motor that can take the car to 60mph in 7.7 seconds and can achieve a claimed 53mpg on the combined cycle. Power and top speed figures for this setup have not been revealed at this stage.

The range kicks off at £25,740 for the entry-level Knight car, which benefits from 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and dual 12.3-inch infotainment screens. Flagship Noble cars come in at £29,240 and boast a 540-degree surround camera, an eight-speaker Sony premium audio system as well as heated and ventilated front seats.

The 5 gains redesigned bumpers and fresh alloy wheel designs for 2026. (Omoda)

For 2026, the car receives some visual upgrades too, including a revised front grille, redesigned bumpers and fresh alloy wheel designs.

All Omoda 5 Hybrids come with a seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty as standard, along with an eight-year or 100,000-mile battery warranty.

Order books for the Omoda 5 Hybrid open in March, with deliveries expected to commence later this year.