Omoda 5 range receives new hybrid powertrain option
The 5 Hybrid will be available to order from March with prices starting at £25,740.
Omoda has announced that the 5 SUV will be available with the firm’s latest hybrid powertrain option.
Omoda is a car manufacturer that is owned by the Chinese giant, Chery. The firm falls under its parent company’s ‘export strategy’ programme, which introduces bespoke models to European markets.
The 5 can now be specified with Omoda’s ‘Super Hybrid System – Hybrid’ powertrain, which combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine to an electric motor that can take the car to 60mph in 7.7 seconds and can achieve a claimed 53mpg on the combined cycle. Power and top speed figures for this setup have not been revealed at this stage.
The range kicks off at £25,740 for the entry-level Knight car, which benefits from 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and dual 12.3-inch infotainment screens. Flagship Noble cars come in at £29,240 and boast a 540-degree surround camera, an eight-speaker Sony premium audio system as well as heated and ventilated front seats.
For 2026, the car receives some visual upgrades too, including a revised front grille, redesigned bumpers and fresh alloy wheel designs.
All Omoda 5 Hybrids come with a seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty as standard, along with an eight-year or 100,000-mile battery warranty.
Order books for the Omoda 5 Hybrid open in March, with deliveries expected to commence later this year.