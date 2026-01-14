Skoda’s seven-seat electric SUV to be called the ‘Peaq’

Skoda has announced that its upcoming seven-seat electric SUV will be called the ‘Peaq’.

The Peaq will be the firm’s largest electric model, and will sit above the smaller Enyaq and Elroq SUVs.

Skoda has not revealed any images of the Peaq at this stage; however, the firm says that the car has been based around the ‘Vision 7S’ concept from 2022, which introduced the brand’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language with its vertical headlights, wraparound bonnet and a boxy silhouette.

It’s likely that the Peaq’s interior will feature similar design elements from the Vision 7S, utilising the concept’s portrait infotainment screen, physical climate control dials and recycled materials found on the door cards, floor and seat upholstery.

The Peaq has been inspired by the Skoda Vision 7S concept from 2022. (Skoda)

In terms of powertrain, Skoda has not revealed the Peaq’s battery pack, although it could feature the same 89kWh unit found in the Vision 7S, which the manufacturer claims can take the car more than 370 miles between trips to the plug.

Martin Jahn, Skoda Auto’s board member for sales and marketing, said: “With the Vision 7S, we entered a new territory for Skoda, with a clear idea of how to elevate the brand. Since then, we have introduced a new design language and further refined our product identity. Our new flagship model takes our brand values of spaciousness and practicality to a whole new level.”

The Skoda Peaq will make its world debut in the summer, with further details on prices, specifications and order books to be revealed in due course.