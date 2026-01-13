New Mazda CX-5 gains new ‘Navy Blue’ paint finish

The third-generation Mazda CX-5 will be available with a new ‘Navy Blue’ paint finish, when it goes on sale in the UK later this year.

The CX-5 is one of Mazda’s best-selling models, with more than 4.5 million units sold since the original car went on sale in 2012.

The latest car will be available in eight different exterior colours, including an all-new ‘Navy Blue’ paint shade, which the Japanese brand says ‘builds on Mazda’s legacy as a colour designed to feel timeless, emotional and globally appealing.’

It has a 115mm longer wheelbase than its predecessor. (Mazda)

The design of the new model features an extended wheelbase of 115mm over its predecessor, which should improve interior cabin space.

Inside, Mazda has removed the majority of physical buttons, incorporating them into a new touchscreen infotainment system, which is available in 12.9-inch and 15.6-inch sizes, depending on the trim level.

Powering the car is a new 2.5-litre ‘e-Skyactiv-G’ engine that is mated to a 24-volt electric motor, producing 139bhp and 238Nm of torque.

The UK market will receive the CX-5 in four different trim levels, consisting of Prime-Line, Centre-Line, Exclusive-Line and Homura; however, Mazda has not revealed equipment levels at this stage.

The new CX-5 is expected to go on sale in the summer, with prices, specifications and further technical details to be revealed soon.