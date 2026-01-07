Government considers lowering drink-drive limit and learner driver changes amid road safety strategy

The government is considering introducing a range of road safety measures to reduce road deaths and serious injuries by 65 per cent by 2035.

The first road safety strategy ‘in over a decade’ will consult on a variety of measures, ranging from mandatory eyesight tests for over 70s to added support for motorcyclists riding on rural roads.

It’ll also look to lower the drink-drive limit in England and Wales, which has remained the same since 1967. A consultation will also look at the use of ‘preventative technology’ such as alcohol interlock devices, which is a system that requires a driver to blow into an in-car handset. If it records an above-the-limit alcohol level, the car won’t start.

The strategy will also consult on mandatory testing for drivers aged over 70, as well as options for ‘cognitive testing’ for all road users.

It is believed that a consultation will also be launched on a mandatory three- or six-month period before a learner driver is permitted to take their practical test. It would be introduced in an effort to boost experience for new drivers.

The government will also look to tackle illegal number plates, as well as uninsured drivers and those without a valid MOT.

Heidi Alexander, Secretary of State for Transport, said: “Every life lost on our roads is a tragedy that devastates families and communities. For too long, progress on road safety has stalled. This strategy marks a turning point.

“We are taking decisive action to make our roads safer for everyone, from new drivers taking their first lessons to older motorists wanting to maintain their independence. The measures we are announcing today will save thousands of lives over the coming decade.”