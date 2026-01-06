Need space but don’t want an SUV? Here are some of the best options on sale today
While there has been an overwhelming surge in the popularity of SUVs, for some, they still aren’t right. We’ve picked out some excellent alternatives.
It’s hard to ignore the overwhelming popularity of SUVs. Reflected in the sheer number of options in the new car market, the interest in SUVs remains high. However, what if you don’t want to go down the SUV route, but fancy something a little different?
The good news is that there are still plenty of alternatives to an SUV which provide space and comfort. Let’s check them out.
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer
Available with a range of efficient engines – including plug-in hybrid models that can deliver up to 54 miles of electric-only running – the 2 Series Active Tourer is a great alternative to your compact SUV model.
Volkswagen Multivan
As with others here, the Multivan is available with a series of engine options, including an efficient plug-in hybrid setup.
BYD Seal 6 Touring
With 675 litres of boot space, it’s also very practical, and, like other BYD models, it comes equipped with numerous clever technologies, including a 15.6-inch ‘floating’ infotainment display.
Audi A6 Avant
You can also get the A6 as an electric vehicle in the battery-powered A6 e-tron, which brings a range of up to 444 miles.
Dacia Jogger
Don’t need seven seats? The rear two chairs can be removed entirely, freeing up a huge amount of boot space when required.
Kia PV5
A Long Range battery version can bring a range of up to 256 miles. While initially launching as a five-seater, six- and seven-seater models will join the line-up shortly.
Citroen Berlingo
Because of its upright design, the Berlingo offers loads of interior headroom, too, while an electric version brings up to 213 miles of range from a charge.