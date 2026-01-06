Need space but don’t want an SUV? Here are some of the best options on sale today

It’s hard to ignore the overwhelming popularity of SUVs. Reflected in the sheer number of options in the new car market, the interest in SUVs remains high. However, what if you don’t want to go down the SUV route, but fancy something a little different?

The good news is that there are still plenty of alternatives to an SUV which provide space and comfort. Let’s check them out.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

The 2 Series Active Tourer has a premium, upmarket finish





Available with a range of efficient engines – including plug-in hybrid models that can deliver up to 54 miles of electric-only running – the 2 Series Active Tourer is a great alternative to your compact SUV model.

Volkswagen Multivan

The Multivan has space for up to seven people





As with others here, the Multivan is available with a series of engine options, including an efficient plug-in hybrid setup.

BYD Seal 6 Touring

The Seal 6 Touring brings an efficient plug-in hybrid setup





With 675 litres of boot space, it’s also very practical, and, like other BYD models, it comes equipped with numerous clever technologies, including a 15.6-inch ‘floating’ infotainment display.

Audi A6 Avant

The A6 Avant has a traditional feel to it





You can also get the A6 as an electric vehicle in the battery-powered A6 e-tron, which brings a range of up to 444 miles.

Dacia Jogger

The Jogger packs a lot of space into a compact design





Don’t need seven seats? The rear two chairs can be removed entirely, freeing up a huge amount of boot space when required.

Kia PV5

The PV5 brings loads of space from its van-based platform





A Long Range battery version can bring a range of up to 256 miles. While initially launching as a five-seater, six- and seven-seater models will join the line-up shortly.

Citroen Berlingo

The Berlingo brings a classic MPV design





Because of its upright design, the Berlingo offers loads of interior headroom, too, while an electric version brings up to 213 miles of range from a charge.