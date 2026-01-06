First Drive: Has Audi’s Q3 gone more upmarket than ever?

What is it?

Fast forward to 2026 and we’re now on to the third-generation Q3, which arrives bringing a host of innovations, a bold new look and some interesting tweaks to the cabin. What is it like, though? We’ve been behind the wheel to find out.

What’s new?

Interestingly, Audi has also deemed the Q3 the ideal test vehicle for its new ‘steering wheel control unit’. Essentially, this introduces two new steering wheel-mounted levers; the right one acts as the gear selector, while the left one houses light and windscreen wiper controls as well as the indicators. In doing so, Audi says that there’s more storage space in the centre of the car – that’s the theory, anyway.

What’s under the bonnet?

But we’re testing out the plug-in hybrid model, or ‘e-hybrid’, as Audi calls it. It brings together a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and a 19.7kWh battery for a combined output of 268bhp but, most importantly, a claimed electric-only range of up to 70 miles – one of the longest from any plug-in hybrid available today. Emissions are incredibly low at 43g/km CO2, too, and while Audi does claim up to 150.1mpg, you’d need to be travelling on electric-only power for nearly all of the time to achieve this.

What’s it like to drive?

Visibility is pretty good, too, and because the Q3 sits quite square on the road, it’s not too tricky to park either. However, it does feel larger than ever, and so may take a little getting used to for some drivers. At just over 1.8 tonnes, it’s pretty heavy, too.

How does it look?

There are plenty of neat touches, too, such as the intricate headlights and the large bash-plate-style trim piece at the front of the car, which gives the Q3 a little bit of ‘go-anywhere’ attitude.

What’s it like inside?

The amount of boot space depends on the model you opt for. Go for a standard petrol or diesel and you’ll get 488 litres of space, whereas e-hybrid cars see this drop back to 375 litres. The good news is that all models get sliding rear seats, so you can tailor things depending on the need for more rear-seat legroom or extra boot space.

What’s the spec like?

Our e-hybrid model, with a few optional extras, came in at a hefty £51,800, which is a lot of money for a car of this size. However, you could argue that there are some big savings to be made when it comes to running costs overall, with this car’s excellent electric-only range ensuring that fuel stops should be few and far between, particularly if you’re often doing shorter journeys which allow you to charge regularly.

Verdict

The Audi Q3 feels more complete than ever. Both inside and out, it’s more grown-up, refined and comfortable than before, yet it hasn’t lost sight of the spaciousness and practicality that made its predecessors so popular.

The e-hybrid model certainly has its merits and could prove very cost-effective if you’re able to charge at home. However, we expect most drivers to opt for standard petrol versions and, in doing so, they’ll be getting a very accomplished compact SUV which feels better than before.