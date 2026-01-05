Renault to use ‘Filante’ nameplate on new flagship SUV

Renault is set to reveal a new flagship SUV next week, which will use the ‘Filante’ nameplate.

The French firm recently broke a world record for EV efficiency with its Filante concept car, which managed to travel 626 miles in 10 hours, averaging speeds of more than 68mph and managing an electricity consumption of 7.9 miles per kilowatt.

Details on the new SUV are limited at this stage, though images hint that the car will feature a sloping roof design, a rear roof spoiler and a kick-up boot lid.

Renault has not revealed technical data, but it’s likely the Filante will use an electric or hybrid powertrain found in models such as the Scenic E-Tech and Rafale SUVs.

The car’s exterior design features a sloping silhouette. (Renault)

The Filante will sit at the top of Renault’s model line-up and will rival cars such as the Mercedes EQE SUV and Tesla Model Y.

The new model will be built at the firm’s Busan Plant, Korea, and will be initially sold in its domestic market. Later down the line, the Filante will be available in other Asian and European markets.

Renault will reveal the Filante SUV in Seoul, Korea, on January 13. Further details on the car’s design, powertrains and UK availability will be revealed in due course.