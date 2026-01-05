KGM Torres and Actyon now available with hybrid power

KGM has launched hybrid versions of the Torres and Actyon SUVs to boost their efficiency.

Formerly known as SsangYong, KGM is a Korean car manufacturer that produces affordable SUVs and off-roaders, and the Torres and Actyon are its two newest additions

KGM has teamed up with the Chinese car giant, BYD, to develop its new ‘Dual Tech’ hybrid powertrain, combining a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor to produce up to 175bhp and 300Nm of torque.

KGM’s new ‘Dual Tech’ hybrid powertrain has been developed with BYD. (KGM)

In terms of fuel consumption, the manufacturer claims the Torres Hybrid can achieve 46.1mpg, while the larger Actyon Hybrid can manage a claimed 46.4mpg on the combined cycle.

KGM claims that both models can be driven at speeds of up to 62mph on electric power, while there are new dampers applied to the shock absorbers to help improve body control over uneven road surfaces.

Kevin Griffin, managing director of KGM Motors UK, said: “This technology is the foundation for our next generation of powertrains, as we bring more practical, real-world electrified options to the market.”

The KGM Torres Hybrid is priced at £35,995, while the Actyon Hybrid comes in at £38,995.