Fiat and Abarth electric models gain large price cuts

Fiat and Abarth have announced that their electric line-up of vehicles has received large price cuts to make them more affordable for customers.

These discounts come in preparation for when the brand launches its Grande Panda and 500 Hybrid models in the spring.

Prices for the 500e now start at just £20,995, allowing customers to save up to £4,040 over the outgoing £25,035 starting price. The larger 600e now starts at £26,750; a saving of £3,285, while the sporty Abarth 500e comes in at £27,995 and the Abarth 600e is priced from £33,995.

The 500e is available with 24kWh and 42kWh battery packs, which provide claimed electric range of 118 miles and 199 miles, respectively. The 600e comes equipped with a 54kWh unit that provides a claimed range of 250 miles between trips to the plug.

The Abarth 600e provides a claimed range of up to 199 miles. (Abarth)

The Abarth 500e is fitted with a 42kWh battery pack and a 150bhp electric motor, capable of delivering a claimed 164 miles, while the Abarth 600e comes with a 54kWh battery and an electric motor to produce up to 276bhp and a range of up to 199 miles.

Victoria Hatfield, Fiat’s UK’s marketing director, said: “Fiat is passionately committed to making electrified driving more accessible to customers, and with this new pricing structure for our fully-electric line-up of vehicles, we are starting the new year by making this transition more affordable and straightforward for drivers.”

Fiat and Abarth’s electric models with the revised prices are available to order now, with deliveries to commence later this year.