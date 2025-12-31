Getting your car ready for the new year

As we approach the last week of 2025, a handy New Year’s resolution might be to give your car some TLC.

Keeping your car in tip-top condition will help it run smoother, make it more reliable and reduce the chances of it breaking down.

Driving your vehicle in January is one of the most dangerous times of the year to be on the road, due to the drop in temperatures, icy road conditions and increased traffic volume as everyone heads back to work after the Christmas holiday period.

So, to make sure your car is mechanically up-to-speed and is safe on the roads, here is a handy guide to how to get your vehicle ready for the new year.

Give it a clean inside and out

A good clean will get your car feeling ready for the year ahead. (PA)

Give your car a thorough clean inside and out, as this will give it a new lease of life.

With the damp and salty conditions, our cars over the last couple of months will have become covered in road grime and dirt, making them look unloved and neglected.

For the outside, make sure that you use a dedicated car shampoo with lots of hot and soapy water, a pressure washer and a good quality microfibre wash mitt.

Start with the wheels, and again, use a dedicated wheel cleaner and wheel brush to agitate any stubborn dirt.

Make sure that you use the pressure washer to clean out the car’s wheel arches too, as mud and salt can collect over time, which can lead to rust if not treated.

Once the car is clean, an added treat is to protect the bodywork from the elements with a car wax, to make the paintwork pop and shine in the sunlight. This also gives an extra layer of protection, allowing for rainwater to bead off the bodywork.

The interior of your car will get even dirtier from you and your passengers constantly getting in and out with muddy shoes and boots.

With the right products, the interior can be brought back to life, with a wet vax, a drill brush and some interior cleaner. A drill brush will get rid of any ingrained stains and dirt from the carpets and seats, while the wet vax will suck up all of that dirt to make the interior look fresh and new again. To finish off, give the carpets a vacuum, as this will remove any bits of debris, dust and dirt from the car’s floor mats.

Take it for a service



Giving your car a service can help prolong its life. (Alamy/PA)

Regular vehicle servicing can help to extend the life of your car by replacing key components and ensuring that everything is running as smoothly as possible.

A major service consists of replacing the engine oil, oil filter, spark plugs, brake fluid, air filter and pollen filter.

All of these new parts will ensure that your car runs better and will give it a clean bill of health, making it more reliable if you plan on taking it on a long journey.

If you’re unsure about carrying out the work yourself, there are plenty of reputable garages out there, where a trained mechanic will do the work for you, with prices for a major service on a car ranging from £150 to £500 depending on the vehicle’s make and model.

Check the tyres



Tyres are one of the most important parts of a car. (Hyundai)

Tyres are one of the most important safety features fitted to your car, so you need to make sure that they are in good condition and are above the legal limit.

Here in the UK, the legal minimum tyre tread depth is 1.6mm, with anything below that causing the vehicle to fail its MOT and requiring it to have its tyres replaced immediately by a professional tyre fitter.

Inspect the tyres for damage and look for cracks, cuts and perishing on the sidewalls as all of these imperfections can weaken the rubber, making them more susceptible to blowing out on the move.

Also, if the tyre is more than seven years old, we’d recommend you have them replaced as old rubber becomes hard, less grippy and will cause the vehicle to take longer to stop in an emergency situation.

Carry out basic safety checks



Always check the condition of your windscreen wipers. (nubumbim/Getty Images)

There are several safety checks you can do to your car to make sure it’s road legal.

Inspect the windscreen for chips, as the cold weather can weaken the glass, which could lead a small chip to turn into a crack. Make sure the windscreen wipers also clear the screen effectively without smearing the glass, and check for splits in the rubber. If the wipers don’t clear the screen, get them replaced as new ones cost around £10 to £15, depending on the vehicle’s make and model.

Check that all of the vehicle’s lights work by turning on the side, dip, main beams and hazards. You can check your brake lights are working by reversing up to a wall, or, if you have a friend or family member close by, get them to check from outside while you operate them from inside the vehicle.

The shorter days and longer nights mean that your vehicle’s lights will be used more frequently, so it’s important that they all illuminate as they should. If they don’t, get the bulbs replaced immediately.

Pack essential equipment



A first-aid kit is always handy to have just in case of any minor accidents.(PA)

Make sure that you pack your car with plenty of essential items to make sure you and your passengers are safe on the road.

Pack items such as a first-aid kit, consisting of bandages, plasters, anti-septic wipes and gloves. A first-aid kit always comes in handy if anyone suffers any minor accidents while on your travels.

Also, don’t forget to pack warm clothing such as blankets, hats, gloves, scarves and jumpers, which will keep everyone toasty, just in case you’re unfortunate enough to suffer a breakdown.