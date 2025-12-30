UK Drive: BYD’s Atto 2 is a no-nonsense EV

What is it?

BYD has already made a firm impact on the UK’s EV market with its range of long-range models, but what can the Atto 2 bring to the party? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

Underpinned by BYD’s Blade battery technology – which provides longer ranges and the ability to charge to 100 per cent each time without battery degradation – the Atto 2 still gets many of the top-end features that you’d get from the rest of the firm’s range, too.

What’s under the bonnet?

Things change in terms of charging speed between the two as well. Boost cars can only accept speeds of up to 82kW, while Comfort models get this upgraded to 155kW. It means a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 38 minutes for the former, or 25 minutes for the latter. It’ll make a big difference when you’re in a hurry to charge, that’s for sure.

What’s it like to drive?

It’s a comfortable experience overall, though. The Atto 2 feels designed for the city and this comes to the fore in the way this car handles bumps and potholes. It’s quite a soft setup overall, however, so go a little quicker and the Atto 2 will produce some noticeable lean through the bends.

How does it look?

However, the Atto 2’s chunky proportions do give it a feel of a chunky compact off-roader, even if it’s never going to put one wheel onto tricky terrain. Just four colours are available to choose from, so there’s not much scope for personalisation. However, at least ‘Hiking Green’ offers buyers a slightly interesting choice.

What’s it like inside?

At 400 litres in Boost models or 450 litres in Comfort versions, boot space isn’t bad, either. You can also fold down the rear seats flat to increase this to 1,340 and 1,370 litres respectively, adding some extra flexibility in the process.

What’s the spec like?

Comfort models get tinted rear windows and driver lumbar adjustment, but the real change with this grade is the battery. Remember, too, that you also get a faster maximum charge rate and a larger boot, too.

Verdict

The BYD Atto 2 is an honest and easy-to-get-along-with electric vehicle. As an entry into the bustling crossover segment, it offers good equipment levels and a comfort-focused driving experience that we’d imagine most drivers would like.

It boils down to which specification works best for you. However, with its improved range, more useful charging speed and increased practicality, we reckon that Comfort-specification cars make the most sense in the Atto 2 line-up.