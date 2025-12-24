First Drive: Leapmotor C10 REEV is solid yet unspectacular despite monster range

What is it?

(Leapmotor)

Since arriving in the UK earlier this year, Leapmotor has been working hard to stand out amid a crowded field of other Chinese brands competing to conquer the British car market. Being partially owned by Stellantis – the world’s fourth biggest auto maker – has certainly given the outfit a headstart but bosses are hoping that the brand’s value for money and cutting-edge technology will also help to sway buyers.

This latest car – the C10 REEV – is the latest step in that mission – with the vehicle set to become the only range-extended electric vehicle on sale in the UK. In the crowded D-segment SUV market, which includes Chinese rivals like the Jaecoo J7 and Chery Tiggo 8, Leapmotor is hoping that those extra miles between charges will prove to be a key difference maker.

What’s new?

(Leapmotor)

The standard C10 arrived in the UK earlier this year and the main difference with this new car is its ‘REEV’ badging. Standing for ‘Range-Extended Electric Vehicle’, it adds a petrol engine. This differs from a regular plug–in hybrid, as in the Leapmotor, the unit is not connected to wheels, but instead drives a state-of-the-art generator that keeps the battery charged to an optimum level for powering the car’s electric motor.

While the rest of the car remains largely similar to the existing C10, it is this element which makes all the difference in the real world.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Leapmotor)

In basic EV mode, the C10 REEV is powered by a rear-mounted 158kW electric motor powered by a 28.4kWh battery. Without any help from the petrol engine, the setup offers an all-electric range of around 90 miles, but it is when that range-extender kicks in that things get really impressive.

Under the bonnet of the C10 REEV you will find a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. With the unit working in tandem with the electric powertrain, the car can return a fuel economy of up to 706.2 mpg and a theoretical combined range of over 600 miles. The vehicle has also been given a cutting-edge energy recovery system, which includes regenerative braking that harvests energy and feeds it back into the battery.

In terms of performance, the car has a top speed of 106mph and can go from 0 to 60mph in 8.5 seconds.

What’s it like to drive?

(Leapmotor)

Despite the unique technology underpinning the C10 REEV, when you are behind the wheel, there is very little sense that you are driving anything other than a normal plug-in hybrid. While the car may lack some of the outright refinement and smoothness of a traditional EV, the extra petrol power helps to give it a stronger and more-rounded feel. The ride is comfortable enough, and you are spared the dreadful high-pitched whine that dogs the rest of Leapmotor’s electric lineup, but the car still doesn’t offer much by way of excitement.

There are a number of different drive modes to choose from, all of which are quiet and comfortable, while never feeling underpowered, but it’s well worth having a play around with the settings to work out which works best for you. Elsewhere, the car’s raised driving position offers excellent visibility out onto the road, contributing to a solid, if unspectacular, driving experience.

How does it look?

(Leapmotor)

The C10 REEV shares its looks with the standard C10, with many design clues now also being shared with its little sibling, the B10. This is no bad thing with the car given sleek, flowing lines, elegant flush door handles and stylish thin LED headlights.

While all this is good, the C10 REEV does very little to stand out in a crowded market. While the car is far from being ugly, it is maybe a little on the safe side when it comes to looks – especially at a time when so many new Chinese entrants are fighting it out for market share.

What’s it like inside?

(Leapmotor)

Value for money is at the heart of everything that Leapmotor does, but that doesn’t mean that the firm has cut corners in the interior of the C10 REEV. The cabin is crammed full of soft-touch, premium-feeling materials and the space in the back ranks among the very best in this segment. This more luxurious vibe can be put down to the fact that Leapmotor is only bringing its top spec cars to the UK, meaning premium interiors are very much the order of the day.

Light is allowed to pour in through a 2.1m sq panoramic sunroof, giving a light and airy feel, despite the dark eco leather interior in our test car. Practicality comes in the form of a 400 litre boot, bundles of space and a whole host of clever cubbies and storage solutions.

What’s the spec like?

(Leapmotor)

Leapmotor’s ‘‘everything is standard’ ethos means that the C10 REEV is well kitted out for a car which is very much priced at the budget end of the market. The car gets a responsive 14.6-inch infotainment system, as well as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-speaker audio system and a smart system for locking and unlocking the vehicle via the Leapmotor App.

Elsewhere, all cars get 20-inch alloy wheels, four levels of regenerative braking, including a very impressive ‘one pedal’ mode and an electric rear tailgate.

Verdict

Overall, the C10 REEV is a welcome addition to a crowded market. It offers a solid drive, decent looks and excellent practicality, but its real USP is that powertrain. For buyers still on the fence about an EV, it could well prove to be the perfect car for bridging the gap.