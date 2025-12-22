First Drive: Can the Kia EV5 crack the electric SUV segment?

What is it?

A long wheelbase means lots of interior space





It was only a matter of time before Kia plugged the gap between its compact EV3 and its larger models. As a result, we have this – the EV5 – which enters into a competitive segment to take on the likes of the Skoda Enyaq and Volkswagen ID.5 in the family-friendly market. Let’s see how it gets on.

What’s new?

Kia’s range of electric vehicles is now broader than ever





The EV5 is underpinned by the brand’s E-GMP platform, which is a dedicated electric-first setup designed to offer plenty of interior space and practicality as well as a very usable amount of range.

What’s under the bonnet?

The EV5 can accept a maximum charge rate of 127kW





The EV5 is accompanied by a maximum charging rate of up to 127kW, too, which is about par for the course in this segment. It’ll mean a 10 to 80 per cent charge should take around 30 minutes.

What’s it like to drive?

The EV5 offers more than enough performance





You do get a slightly firmer ride on the GT-Line S models with their larger wheels, but in all other areas the EV5 feels geared towards comfort. It does feel like quite a wide car, mind you, but fortunately, the proportions are nice and square, so it doesn’t feel too cumbersome to park or position overall.

How does it look?





It would be nice if Kia added a few more stand-out exterior colours, though. Aside from an eye-catching ‘Magma Red’, it’s all a range of rather subdued greys, silvers and blacks.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is well made with lots of good materials





You’ve also got 566 litres of boot space to play with, though the boot area is rather shallow. That said, there’s no load lip to contend with whatsoever. Plus, a handy 44-litre ‘frunk’ is also available to help with charging cable storage, though you could also keep them underneath the boot’s false floor should you need to.

What’s the spec like?

There are storage options located throughout the interior





Though range-topping GT-Line S cars like our test car get 19-inch alloys, ‘premium relaxation seats’ and an upgraded Harmon Kardon sound system, its £47,145 price tag feels a little steep.

Verdict

The Kia EV5 feels like the kind of electric vehicle that could easily tempt someone away from a typical petrol or diesel SUV. It has a decent range, brings plenty of equipment and feels intuitive to use, while Kia’s seven-year warranty helps to add some extra confidence to the package.

While higher-spec models feel a little expensive, stick to lower trim levels and it feels like the EV5 could be the ideal family-focused electric SUV.