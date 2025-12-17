More than half of second-hand car buyers not willing to pay more than £15,000 for their next car – survey

It has been revealed that 58 per cent of second-hand UK car buyers are not willing to pay more than £15,000 for their next used vehicle.

That’s according to online used car marketplace, CarGurus UK, which conducted a survey of 1,000 UK drivers on their top priorities and areas for compromise when looking for their next car on the used market.

The survey found that 40 per cent of respondents would choose a hatchback as their preferred choice of bodystyle, while 37 per cent are in favour of medium-sized family SUVs.

When it comes to age and mileage, 73 per cent said that they would not look at a car more than five years old, while a further 70 per cent aim for a car with less than 50,000 miles on the clock.

The data also found that Ford was the most desired car manufacturer among buyers at 13 per cent, followed by BMW at 12 per cent and Volkswagen at 11 per cent.

Chris Knapman, editorial director at CarGurus UK, said: “Our research paints a clear picture of what matters most to UK drivers on their next used car purchase: age, mileage and essential technology. Interestingly, hatchbacks remain a very appealing body style for shoppers, despite the well-documented popularity of SUVs.”

He added: “While many are happy to compromise on extras like a sunroof or voice activation, buyers remain firm on the fundamentals. A budget of around £15,000 and desire for well-known brands, demonstrates that value and reliability remain top priorities for used car buyers.”