Smart #2 city car spotted testing at facility in China

Smart has revealed images of its #2 city car undergoing testing at a facility in China.

The #2 is the replacement for the firm’s Fortwo city car, which was launched in 1998 as an ultra-compact two-seater city car that was sold for more than 25 years and three generations.

The new model will be called the #2 and will sit below the firm’s #3 and #4 electric SUVs, while the car will utilise Smart’s ‘Electric Compact Architecture’ platform.

No details on the car’s powertrain have been revealed at this stage; however, Smart has confirmed the car will come with an electric powertrain and it will have a rear-wheel drive layout, just like its predecessor.

It will continue to use a two-seater layout and rear-wheel drive. (Smart)

The camouflage images of the prototype car give little clues on the car’s exterior and interior design, though the manufacturer says the #2 will have a ‘fully redesigned interior and exterior from the Mercedes-Benz design team, the Smart #2 will launch with a fresh identity.’

The #2 is currently being tested at a facility in China, where engineers are working on the vehicle’s ride quality, handling, braking system and structural strength.

The Smart #2 will make its world debut at the end of next year, with the car expected to go on sale in 2027. Further details on the car’s powertrain, UK prices and technical information will be revealed in due course.