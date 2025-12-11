British drivers only prepared to drive up to 35 miles for work – research

It’s been revealed that the average distance British drivers are prepared to drive for work is 35 miles.

That’s according to French car manufacturer Peugeot, which conducted a survey on 2,000 UK drivers on how far they are willing to drive for different activities.

The survey found that a further 36 per cent of drivers would not travel more than 20 miles for their work commute, while parents are not willing to drive more than 28 miles on the school run.

British drivers are willing to drive up to 135 miles for a weekend away. (Peugeot)

When it comes to other life activities, the study found that the average British driver is prepared to drive up to 135 miles for a weekend away and 131 miles to see their parents. A quarter of respondents thought that a trip of between 50 and 100 miles is classed as a ‘long drive’, while 42 per cent of those included in the study only drive long distances – more than 100 miles – a few times a year.

Nicola Dobson, managing director at Peugeot UK, said: “At Peugeot, we believe that pleasure and driving are inextricably linked, which aligns with our research that shows most Brits are willing to drive for fun and pleasurable activities.”

The survey also looked into the most important features to consider for a long car journey, with 53 per cent of British drivers saying driving range is their top priority, followed by 43 per cent in favour of satellite navigation and a further 33 per cent said a spacious interior was an important factor to consider.