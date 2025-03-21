‘It will create a lazy industry’: Car manufacturer bosses speak out against Chinese import tariffs

UK bosses of Stellantis and Renault have spoken up about their concerns regarding import tariffs on Chinese vehicles.

Currently, the UK does not impose any tariffs on cars imported from China, leading to the enormous growth of the likes of models from BYD, GWM and Jaecoo over recent years.

However, there are fears about what the influx could mean for the British carmaking industry, which is struggling to keep up with its state-backed Chinese rivals.

Stellantis UK MD, Eurig Druce. (CarDealer)

Speaking at Car Dealer Live at the British Motor Museum, Gaydon, Stellantis’s UK chief, Eurig Druce, called for ‘free trade’ to remain in place and backed the company to win any competition with the Chinese brands.

“Stellantis is a company that operates globally and tariffs block global trade. I would much prefer – and we as a company would much prefer – to be in a scenario where we have free trade. I think tariffs are in place where you are not confident in your own ability to compete. I’ve said before, in various interviews, that I would welcome a competition with anybody in terms of the motoring industry.

He added: “I don’t need taxation tariffs to be the way forward. It will create a lazy industry and it won’t create the competitive nature that we need.”

Druce appeared on stage at the British Motor Museum alongside Adam Wood, the managing director of Renault in the UK.

Renault UK MD, Adam Wood. (CarDealer)

He also spoke out against additional tariffs and instead called for measures to accelerate demand for EVs and hybrids.

“We don’t need barriers to free trade. I think we’ve invested billions as manufacturers into industry-leading technology, across full EV but also hybrid. What we need now are measures that are going to accelerate demand for those vehicles that we are making and a market which is confident.

He added: “I’d certainly welcome all measures that are going to increase that consumer confidence, particularly in the retail sector.”