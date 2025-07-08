Tories call for action after more than 300 injured on A9 in four years

The Scottish Tories have said “enough is enough” as more than 300 injuries in crashes were recorded on A9 in the past four years.

The road has been at the centre of a political storm for years after substantial delays to a project that would see it dualled between Perth and Inverness – a route which includes First Minister John Swinney’s North Perthshire constituency.

In 2011, the Scottish Government pledged to complete the project by this year, but in 2023 it was pushed back by a decade, at a cost of £3.7 billion.

Figures released to the Scottish Tories through a freedom of information request found 28 people were killed between 2021-22 and 2024-25, with 13 in 2022-23 alone.

In total, there were 321 collisions resulting injury during that time, 134 of which were considered to be serious and 159 were minor.

Scottish Tory transport spokeswoman Sue Webber accused the Scottish Government of a “shameful betrayal” of those who rely on the road.

“These shocking figures reveal the appalling casualty toll on the A9,” she said.

The Scottish Tories have hit out at the delay (Alamy/PA)

“The SNP first promised to upgrade Scotland’s most dangerous road in 2011, yet 14 years later lives are still being lost and motorists and local communities will have to wait at least another decade for upgrades that should have been completed by now.

“The SNP’s shameful betrayal of those who rely on the A9 – including John Swinney’s own constituents – is unforgivable.

“Every day that goes by without this vital road being dualled is putting more lives at risk.”

The Conservatives have suggested passing an emergency law which would speed up the process, including by expediting environmental studies, which they claim could see the road dualled by the end of the next Scottish Parliament.

“Enough is enough. Dualling this road is a matter of life and death,” Ms Webber said.

“That’s why the Scottish Conservatives are stepping up with bold action to get the job done, by proposing an emergency law to fast-track the dualling of the A9 by the end of the next parliament.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.