New Audi RS 3 sets lap record at the Nürburgring

Audi has just set a new lap record around the Nürburgring in a pre-production version of its updated RS 3.

The latest iteration achieved a lap time of 7 minutes and 33.1 seconds, beating the previous record of 7 minutes and 44.8 seconds, set by Nestor Girolami driving a Honda Civic Type R.

The last Nurburgring lap record was held by the Honda Civic Type R. (Audi)

The hot hatchback will be available in five-door Sportback or four-door saloon variants.

Under the bonnet is a 2.5-litre TFSi five-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 394bhp that also gives out 500Nm of torque.

The new RS 3 comes with a 19-inch ceramic brake system and RS sports suspension with adaptive damper control. To maximise the grip, the car was also fitted with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tyres.

Behind the wheel at the German circuit was Frank Stippler, who explained what was done to make the upgraded model drive and handle more sharply.

“The new RS 3, thanks to fine tuning including brake torque vectoring, is more willing to turn in at the corner entry, allowing the car to be positioned better and earlier for the corner exit at the latest by the apex,” he said.

“The result is a smaller steering angle from apex to corner exit, leading to less friction and earlier acceleration. This way, you carry more momentum and speed on to each following straight.”

The upgraded version of the new RS 3 will be available to order from the end of August this year. Prices and specification are yet to be revealed – with more details to follow nearer the car’s launch.