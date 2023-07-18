Shrewsbury car retailer launches its most sustainable fully electric model yet

Volvo EX30

Volvo Cars Shrewsbury, on Old Potts Way, has expanded its range of fully electric cars by welcoming its most sustainable model yet – the Volvo EX30.

Despite being the smallest car in Volvo’s line-up, the EX30 is capable of travelling up to 298 miles on a single battery charge.

The business says the battery is able to charge from 10 to 80 per cent capacity in as little as 26 minutes.

The EX30 also promises the fastest acceleration of any Volvo car, with the twin-motor performance version capable of 0-62mph in just 3.6 seconds.

Building on Volvo Cars’ mission to be a fully electric car manufacturer by 2030, the EX30 has been built on a new pure-EV platform and has been developed with a focus on achieving a smaller carbon footprint than any previous Volvo car.

It will be ready to drive in early 2024, with prices starting at £33,795.

Chris Carr, Managing Director at Volvo Cars Shrewsbury, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Volvo EX30 to Shrewsbury.

"The car is available to order now, and brings together Volvo Cars’ established strengths in electrification, safety and design without compromise in a convenient, compact package.