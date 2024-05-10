Ford managers threaten strike over pay dispute

Ford managers across the country are in a row over pay causing a ballot to be organised by the trade union Unite.

The carmaker refused to improve its pay offer and rejected the union’s request as well as refusing to attend talks with the consolidation service ACAS.

Sharon Graham, Unite General Secretary said: “Ford made billions in profits last year, it has more than enough money to put forward an acceptable no strings attached pay offer to these workers.”

The workers being balloted are currently located in Ford sites in Dunton, Stratford, Dagenham, Daventry and Halewood.

If strike action were to take place, it could severely impact the company’s operations and Unite has called for the carmaker to sit down and negotiate a deal.

Alison-Spencer Scragg, Unite national officer said: “Ford is completely disregarding the recognition agreement it signed last year with Unite. It is trying to circumvent the collective bargaining these workers are entitled to by trying to impose a pay offer calculated on a defunct bonus model that has been rejected by our membership twice.”

She added: “All Ford has done is alienate a key management group and made them more determined to collectively challenge the company’s unacceptable pay offer and blanket refusal to enter into meaningful negotiations.”

A spokesman for the company told Car Dealer Magazine: “Ford is willing to continue dialogue on the fair and balanced offer made and to offer any clarification required.

“We look forward to building on our success in the UK as Ford transforms its business in Europe.”

The ballot is live until May 30.