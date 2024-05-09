Government calls for views on how to future-proof classic cars

Classic car enthusiasts are being urged to have their say on preserving iconic vehicles such as James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 and Inspector Morse’s MkII Jaguar for future enjoyment.

The government wants to gather views on how cars such as these can continue for generations and boost jobs in the £18bn classic car sector.

It has launched a call for evidence from drivers, classic car enthusiasts and the industry to share their ideas on restoring and upgrading historic vehicles to help them into the 21st century, while making road safety a priority and keeping accurate vehicle records.

The move will help shape policies that haven’t changed since the 1980s and have failed to take into account improving historic vehicles with modern technology.

The Belfast-built DMC DeLorean was featured in the famous Back to the Future films. (Credit: PA Archive – Stefan Rousseau)

Such changes could make it easier to register vehicles to fully recognise their value while protecting prospective buyers, as well as seeing classic cars modified to improve their performance and retrofitting some with electric powertrains, said Whitehall.

Better preservation of classic cars could also help drive tourism to iconic classic car shows such as Goodwood Revival, help support jobs in the heritage car industry and boost the economy.

With 007’s Aston Martin DB5, Morse’s MkII Jaguar as well as the Belfast-built DMC DeLorean from ‘Back to the Future’ firmly embedded in popular culture, today’s call for evidence from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) will let classic car enthusiasts and the motoring industry speak out about how these and other motoring icons can remain as a beacon of British excellence in the UK and around the world.

A Jaguar MKII was featured in Inspector Morse. (Credit: PA Archive- Andrew Mattews)

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “The way we restore and protect classic cars has not kept up with the times and evolving technologies, which is why we are calling for industry and enthusiasts to have their say on how to best protect these British classics for decades to come.”

DVLA Chief Executive Julie Lennard said: “As evolving technologies continue to improve the way classic, historic and rebuilt vehicles can be modified and restored, we want to ensure that we keep the policies and registration processes for these vehicles up to date.

“This is one of the many ways we are looking to make things easier and simpler for our customers, and we want to encourage enthusiasts and those individuals and organisations with a keen interest and expertise to share their views with us.”

The call for evidence runs until July 4, 2024.