The Genesis X Dog Concept aims to make four-legged travel more luxurious

Genesis has unveiled a new dog-carrying concept which integrates some of the firm’s luxurious features into a place for your four-legged friend to travel.

The Genesis X Dog Concept – fitted to the Korean firm’s Electrified GV70 – utilises the EV’s on-board electric supply and vehicle-to-load technology to power a variety of pooch-pampering tools, such as a built-in electric shower and hairdryer. Even the bed itself is heated.

The whole bed area is heated

Revealed at the Genesis Studios site in Battersea, the concept dog accessory also incorporates a fold-down ramp crafted from aluminium and carbon fibre telescopic tubes to keep it as light as possible. Once in place, it gives a dog easier access to the back of the car.

Once inside, they’re able to relax on a fully-padded dog cushion while ambient lighting is used to cast a variety of colours over the area. Genesis has also integrated a personalised leather dog collar and matching safety harness to ensure that any dog is safe while on the move.

At the side is stowed a shower and dryer

The outside of the ‘module’ is coated in quilted vegan leather to match the interior of the car itself while non-slip surfaces are used across the bottom area of the pod. The whole module can be removed entirely at any time to free up extra boot space if required, too.

The concept dog bed will be on display at the Genesis Studio Battersea from May 9 to 21, before moving to the brand’s studio in Westfield from May 22 to June 5. Each studio will be set up to cater for dogs, too, bowls and dog beds ready for four-legged visitors.