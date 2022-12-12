Citroen revises trim levels for commercial vehicles range

Citroen Commercial Range

Citroen has introduced a number of new trim levels across its light commercial vehicle range.

Both the Berlingo Van and e-Berlingo Van are now available in ‘Enterprise Edition’ and ‘Driver Edition’, replacing previous ‘Enterprise Pro’ and ‘Driver Pro’ specifications.

Enterprise Edition models come equipped with ‘technologies that businesses and fleet operators most commonly seek in their vans’, according to Citroen. That means they’ve got air conditioning as standard, as well as cruise control, electric windows and electrically adjustable wing mirrors. Plus, there’s an eight-inch infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included as standard alongside Bluetooth connectivity, digital radio and a USB charger.

Many of Citroen’s commercial vehicles are available with an electric powertrain

Driver addition builds on this with automatic windscreen wipers with washer jets integrated into the blades, alongside rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and electrically folding heated door mirrors. Inside, Driver Edition models get a six-way adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support and under-seat storage. These versions also get Citroen’s Extenso folding passenger bench seat, which can be converted into a writing table and features additional storage.

Also updated with Enterprise Edition and Driver Edition trim levels are the Dispatch and e-Dispatch. Enterprise Editions versions of these vans get much the same level of tech as the Berlingo, with notable differences being 16-inch steel wheels with black centre caps and rear parking sensors.

Enterprise Edition, meanwhile, gains automatic lights with integrated LED daytime running light and automatic wipers. The main addition to this grade, however, is Citroen’s Connect Nav system with a three-year subscription to real-time traffic updates. A 180-degree parking camera is also included.

Finally, Relay and e-Relay models now get a ‘streamlined’ Enterprise Edition grade which includes air conditioning, cruise control and a variable speed limiter, as well as electric front windows and heated adjustable mirrors. A seven-inch colour touchscreen with digital radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is also equipped as standard too.