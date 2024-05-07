Traffic warning issued ahead of M25 closure on predicted warm weekend – AA

Drivers should plan their journeys ‘carefully’ ahead of another planned closure of a section of the M25 this weekend.

The AA has said that the closure, which will affect both directions of the M25 between Junction 8 (Reigate) and Junction 10 (Cobham) from 9pm Friday May 10 until 6am Monday May 13, coincides with the first warm weekend of the year, which could see temperatures reach up to 24 degrees in London.

It’ll be the second of five planned weekend closures which come as part of a £317 million project to improve Junction 10.

With a 19-mile diversion in place using both the A3 and the A240, the AA believes that local areas could be affected, with access to attractions such as Thorpe Park and Legoland made trickier, as well as connections to both Gatwick and Heathrow. Football fans travelling to remaining fixtures at Brighton and Bournemouth could also face delays.

Chris Wood, AA Patrol of the Year, said: “With an upturn in the weather forecast and numerous sporting events this weekend it’s likely to be incredibly busy in and around London, particularly the M25 Junctions 8 to 10. We advise drivers to plan their journeys accordingly, avoid the west side of the M25 if possible, but if not to expect delays and stick to the detour routes.

“Prepare your vehicle before setting off by checking oil and coolant levels, tyres and make sure you have enough fuel or electric charge to cover the planned diversions. Also, pack plenty of cold drinks and snacks for passengers.

“We advise those using public transport to check rail websites before setting off as some routes and timetables are likely to be affected by industrial action.”

In addition, some diversions could see drivers enter the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ), so the AA advises that motorists stick to signed diversion routes to avoid any additional charges.