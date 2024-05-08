Defender gets upgraded for 2024 with new comfort-focused features and more power

JLR has updated its Defender with a series of interior changes and the introduction of a new engine setup.

A key new addition comes in the form of a Captain Chairs Pack for the spacious Defender 130. As the name suggests, this pack introduces two individual middle seats with armrests on either side, while an aisle through the middle gives better access to the rear seats. The captain chairs are also heated and cooled, enabling ‘first-class adventures’, according to JLR.

The middle captain chairs are available on the Defender 130

A new Signature Interior Pack, available for Defender 110 and 130 models, brings 14-way electrically controlled front seats, as well as second-row seats with climate controls and winged headrests. Those in the third row also get treated to heated seats to take the sting out of cooler days.

A new Sedona Edition – available on the 110 for one year only – brings a range of ‘Sedona Red’ coloured elements which take inspiration from the location that it takes its name from in Arizona, America.

Land Rover has also slimmed down its range of specification packs to make them easier to choose between. For example, the off-road pack adds in an electronic active differential and all-terrain tyres, while the dynamic handling pack introduces electronic air suspension with adaptive dynamics and automatic headlight levelling.

A new range of packs aims to make choosing the right Defender easier

The cold climate pack adds in a heated windscreen, heated washer jets and heater steering wheel, while a comfort and convenience pack includes configurable interior lighting, an upgraded Meridian sound system and a front centre console refrigerator compartment.

A new diesel engine has been added to the Defender range, too, with the new D350 bringing 348bhp and 700Nm of torque – an increase of 50Nm over the previous model – which aims to give the Defender better responses in all types of driving.

It’s expected that full pricing for the updated Defender range will be released shortly.