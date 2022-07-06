Alfa Romeo Tonale and Cupra Born score full five stars in latest Euro NCAP tests

Alfa Romeo Tonale

A number of new vehicles have been given a full five-star rating in the latest round of Euro NCAP safety tests.

Alfa Romeo’s new Tonale ‘met all the requirements’ for a five-star rating and was praised for its inclusion of Attention Assist technology that can detect when a driver is losing concentration due to drowsiness. Its five-star rating was also granted despite the lack of centre airbags.

The Cupra Born was awarded a five star rating

Hyundai’s Tucson was also awarded the five-star rating, as was the Cupra Born, which shares a platform with the also five-starred Volkswagen ID.3.

Toyota’s Aygo X, meanwhile, missed out on the full five stars, scoring four instead. While it does feature automatic emergency braking (AEB) for helping to protect road users, it did not feature the technology to automatically brake when travelling in reverse. It also lacked car-to-car AEB.

The electric BMW i4 also failed to score five stars, instead returning a four-star rating. It returned a good score of 87 per cent for adult occupant protection and 87 per cent for child occupant protection but scored a 64 per cent mark when it came to safety assistance technology.